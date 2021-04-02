 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia upends Salem, Illinois
Recap: Columbia upends Salem, Illinois

Columbia trailed by six after the first half but rallied for a 37-18 victory over Salem, Illinois Friday at Salem, Illinois.

Leading the way offensively for Columbia were Dominic Voegele with three rushing touchdowns, Londyn Little, Andrew Maulding each with a receiving touchdown and Adam Wibbenmeyer with a field goal. Key offensive contributors for Salem, Illinois included Cayden Harris with two rushing touchdowns and Donovan Williams with a receiving touchdown.

Columbia (2-1) hosts Freeburg on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Salem, Illinois (1-2) will host Breese Central on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

