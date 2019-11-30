Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

De Smet trailed by six after the first half but rallied for a 35-20 win over visiting Joplin Saturday at Faurot Field at Mizzou.

Running played a key role in the win for De Smet. Leading rushers were Rico Barfield with two rushing touchdowns and Michael Wheeler with a rushing touchdown.

Ra'shod Smith-Harvey also contributed for De Smet with two receiving touchdowns. Key offensive contributors for Joplin were Zach Westmoreland with two receiving touchdowns and Isaiah Davis with a rushing touchdown.

