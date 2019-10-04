De Smet downed visiting Chaminade 32-31 Friday.
Leading the way offensively for De Smet were Rico Barfield, Taj Butts each with a rushing touchdown, Jordan Johnson, Jakailin Johnson each with a receiving touchdown and Luke Bauer with a field goal. Chaminade got points from Loren Fortune Jr with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Maurice Anthony with a rushing touchdown and Jabin Johnson with a receiving touchdown.
De Smet (6-0) plays at home against Jefferson City on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Chaminade (4-2) travels to SLUH on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.