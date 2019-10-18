De Smet triumphed over visiting Cape Girardeau Central 63-0 Friday.
Running the ball was key for De Smet. Contributing to their ground game were Rico Barfield with three rushing touchdowns, Taj Butts, AJ Fraser and Allen Mitchell each with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with points for De Smet included Jordan Johnson with two receiving touchdowns and Jakailin Johnson with a receiving touchdown.
De Smet (8-0) will host Helias on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Cape Girardeau Central (5-3) will host Bolivar on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.