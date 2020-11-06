Recap: De Smet trounces CBC

De Smet trounced visiting CBC 54-21 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for De Smet. Contributing to their ground game were Taj Butts with four rushing touchdowns, Darez Snider with two rushing touchdowns and Rico Barfield with a rushing touchdown.
Jakailin Johnson also contributed for De Smet with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for CBC were Zach Hahn, Kenneth Hamilton each with a receiving touchdown and Justus Johnson with a returning touchdown.
