Recap: De Smet upends Chaminade

De Smet upended visiting Chaminade 33-7 Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for De Smet. Contributing to their passing game were Demetrion Cannon with two receiving touchdowns and Curtis Mayes with a receiving touchdown.
Allen Mitchell also contributed for De Smet with a rushing touchdown. Elijah Griffin led the way for Chaminade with a receiving touchdown.
De Smet (2-2) visits Vianney on Friday, September 24 at 6 p.m. Chaminade (1-3) goes on the road to play Granite City on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
