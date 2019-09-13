De Soto topped visiting Windsor (Imperial) 29-20 Friday.
Key offensive contributors for De Soto were Briar Fischer, Jacob Kerbler, Dominic Punjani each with a rushing touchdown, Levi Fischer with a receiving touchdown and Brad Hunt with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Windsor (Imperial) were Derek Williams with two rushing touchdowns and Connor Begeman with a receiving touchdown.
De Soto (1-2) plays at home against North County on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-1) hosts Lift For Life on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.