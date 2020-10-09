Recap: Duchesne breezes by Westminster

Antwon Hayden notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Duchesne to a 35-13 win over visiting Westminster Friday.
Jamond Mathis also contributed for Duchesne with two rushing touchdowns. Contributing for Westminster were LJ Minner with a rushing touchdown and Brandon Parker with a receiving touchdown.
Duchesne (5-1) plays at home against Winfield on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
