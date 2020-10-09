 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Duchesne breezes by Westminster
0 comments

Recap: Duchesne breezes by Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Antwon Hayden notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Duchesne to a 35-13 win over visiting Westminster Friday.

Jamond Mathis also contributed for Duchesne with two rushing touchdowns. Contributing for Westminster were LJ Minner with a rushing touchdown and Brandon Parker with a receiving touchdown.

Duchesne (5-1) plays at home against Winfield on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports