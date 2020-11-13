 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne edges Lutheran St. Charles
Recap: Duchesne edges Lutheran St. Charles

Duchesne trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 16-13 win over Lutheran St. Charles Friday at Lutheran St. Charles.

Duchesne got points from Amorion Oliphant with a rushing touchdown, Jamond Mathis with a receiving touchdown and Trevor Saguto with a field goal. Lutheran St. Charles got offensive contributions from Aidan McLean with a rushing touchdown and Arlen Harris Jr. with a receiving touchdown.

