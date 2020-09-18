 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne outlasts O'Fallon Christian
Recap: Duchesne outlasts O'Fallon Christian

Antwon Hayden scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Duchesne to a 32-31 win over O'Fallon Christian Friday at O'Fallon Christian.

Duchesne also got points from Jamond Mathis with a rushing touchdown and Terrell Peete with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for O'Fallon Christian were Roddy Alexander with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Kalin Black with two receiving touchdowns and Matthew Omoresemi with a receiving touchdown.

Duchesne (3-1) will host St. Charles on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (0-4) travels to Borgia on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

