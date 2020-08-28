 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne triumphs over Francis Howell North
Recap: Duchesne triumphs over Francis Howell North

Amorion Oliphant notched two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Duchesne to a 33-0 victory over visiting Francis Howell North Friday.

Other players with numbers for Duchesne included Ethan Kissell and Cameron Lee each with a receiving touchdown.

Duchesne (1-0) goes on the road to play Herculaneum on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-1) hosts North County on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

