Recap: Duchesne triumphs over Francis Howell North

Amorion Oliphant notched two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Duchesne to a 33-0 victory over visiting Francis Howell North Friday.
Other players with numbers for Duchesne included Ethan Kissell and Cameron Lee each with a receiving touchdown.
Duchesne (1-0) goes on the road to play Herculaneum on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-1) hosts North County on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.