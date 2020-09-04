Recap: Duchesne triumphs over Herculaneum

Duchesne triumphed over Herculaneum 64-16 Friday at Herculaneum.
Leading the way offensively for Duchesne were Antwon Hayden with two rushing touchdowns, Cameron Lee with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown, Terrell Peete, Taron Peete, Trevor Saguto each with a rushing touchdown, Jamond Mathis with a receiving touchdown and Amorion Oliphant with a returning touchdown.
Duchesne (2-0) plays at home against Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (0-2) hosts Jefferson on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.
