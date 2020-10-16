 Skip to main content
Recap: Duchesne trounces Winfield
Recap: Duchesne trounces Winfield

Duchesne upended visiting Winfield 49-0 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Duchesne. Leading rushers were Jamond Mathis with a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns, Terrell Peete and Taron Peete each with a rushing touchdown.

Cameron Lee also contributed for Duchesne with a receiving touchdown.

Duchesne (6-1) plays at Orchard Farm on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Winfield (0-8) will host Cuba on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

