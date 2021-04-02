 Skip to main content
Recap: Dupo breezes by Wesclin
Dupo waltzed over visiting Wesclin 30-13 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Dupo. Leading rushers were Camden Biggs and Logan Stevens each with two rushing touchdowns.

Dupo (2-1) will host Red Bud on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Wesclin (0-3) hosts Carlyle on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

