Recap: Dupo upends Carlyle
Camden Biggs notched five rushing touchdowns to lead Dupo to a 59-38 victory over visiting Carlyle Friday.

Also contributing for Dupo were Logan Stevens with two rushing touchdowns and Jacob Taylor with a receiving touchdown.

