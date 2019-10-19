East St. Louis upended Belleville East 68-3 Saturday at Belleville East.
Rushing played a major role in victory for East St. Louis. Leading rushers were Tyler Macon, DaMonta Witherspoon each with two rushing touchdowns, Jaden Hale and Quaran Williams each with a rushing touchdown.
Also adding offensive numbers for East St. Louis were Antonio Johnson with two receiving touchdowns, Lawaun Powell Jr. with a receiving touchdown and Jemarionte Burgges with a returning touchdown. Alex Maxim led Belleville East with a field goal.
East St. Louis (8-0) will be away at Naperville Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Belleville East (2-6) visits Granite City on Friday at 7 p.m.