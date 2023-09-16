East St. Louis upended visiting Belleville East 48-0 Saturday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for East St. Louis. Contributing to their ground game were TaRyan Martin with three rushing touchdowns, Robert Battle and Larevious Woods each with a rushing touchdown.

Other key offensive contributors for East St. Louis were Christopher Bennett Jr. and Jesse Watson each with a receiving touchdown.

East St. Louis (2-2) plays at home against O'Fallon on Saturday, September 23 at 1 p.m. Belleville East (3-1) plays at home against Alton on Friday at 7 p.m.