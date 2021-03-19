Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Belleville West

East St. Louis upended Belleville West 64-2 Friday at Belleville West.
Leading the way offensively for East St. Louis were Marquise Palmer with two rushing touchdowns, Kenneth Cotton with two receiving touchdowns, Robert Battle, Jaylen Reed each with a rushing touchdown, Ryan Boyd, Kuron Parchmon each with a receiving touchdown, Scott Presson and Demetric Ryan each with a returning touchdown.
East St. Louis (1-0) will host Alton on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Belleville West (0-1) travels to O'Fallon on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.