Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Edwardsville
Recap: East St. Louis triumphs over Edwardsville

East St. Louis toppled Edwardsville 52-21 Friday at Edwardsville.

Running played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Contributing to their ground game were Robert Battle with four rushing touchdowns and Marquise Palmer with two rushing touchdowns.

Other players with numbers for East St. Louis were Luther Burden III and Kuron Parchmon each with a receiving touchdown. Edwardsville got offensive contributions from Justin Johnson Jr. with a rushing touchdown, Gabe James and Grant Matarelli each with a receiving touchdown.

East St. Louis (3-0) will host O'Fallon on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Edwardsville (2-1) goes on the road to play Belleville West on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

