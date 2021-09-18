 Skip to main content
Recap: East St. Louis trounces Belleville East
East St. Louis upended visiting Belleville East 56-0 Saturday.

Running played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Contributing to their ground game were Robert Battle, Ali Wells each with two rushing touchdowns, Christopher Bennett and Marquise Palmer each with a rushing touchdown.

Also contributing offensively for East St. Louis were Luther Burden III and Kuron Parchmon each with a receiving touchdown.

East St. Louis (3-1) will host O'Fallon on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. Belleville East (0-4) hosts Alton on Saturday, September 25 at noon.

