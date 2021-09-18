Recap: East St. Louis trounces Belleville East

East St. Louis upended visiting Belleville East 56-0 Saturday.
-
Week 4 football roundup: Oakville tops Hazelwood West for second consecutive victory
-
Valle Catholic scores early, races past St. Dominic
-
Holt holds off Timberland in battle of unbeatens
-
Kirkwood charges back after early deficit to knock off Ladue
-
Lawrence scores three times as O'Fallon ends nine-game skid to Edwardsville
Running played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Contributing to their ground game were Robert Battle, Ali Wells each with two rushing touchdowns, Christopher Bennett and Marquise Palmer each with a rushing touchdown.
Also contributing offensively for East St. Louis were Luther Burden III and Kuron Parchmon each with a receiving touchdown.
East St. Louis (3-1) will host O'Fallon on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. Belleville East (0-4) hosts Alton on Saturday, September 25 at noon.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.