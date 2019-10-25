East St. Louis toppled Naperville Central 65-21 Friday at Naperville Central.
Running played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Leading rushers were Tyler Macon, DaMonta Witherspoon each with three rushing touchdowns and DeAndre Lawrence with a rushing touchdown.
East St. Louis also got points from Keontez Lewis and Dominic Lovett each with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Naperville Central were Jackson with two rushing touchdowns and Thompson with a receiving touchdown.