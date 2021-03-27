Recap: East St. Louis trounces Peoria

East St. Louis upended visiting Peoria 69-18 Saturday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Contributing to their ground game were Marquise Palmer with four rushing touchdowns, DeAndre Lawrence with two rushing touchdowns and Richard Williams with a rushing touchdown.
Also contributing points for East St. Louis were Luther Burden III with two receiving touchdowns and Jaylen Reed with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Peoria included Izaiah Haslett and Dionysius Hogan each with a receiving touchdown.
East St. Louis (2-0) will play at Edwardsville on Friday at 7 p.m.