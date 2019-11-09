Subscribe for 99¢

East St. Louis upended Rock Island 70-28 Saturday at Rock Island.

Running played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Key rushers included DaMonta Witherspoon with four rushing touchdowns, Tyler Macon with two rushing touchdowns and DeAndre Lawrence with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with numbers for East St. Louis included Dominic Lovett with two receiving touchdowns and Keontez Lewis with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Rock Island were Ja'kye Hill and Perry Slater each with two receiving touchdowns.

East St. Louis (11-0) plays at home against Oak Lawn Richards on Friday.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.