East St. Louis upended Rock Island 70-28 Saturday at Rock Island.
Running played a key role in the win for East St. Louis. Key rushers included DaMonta Witherspoon with four rushing touchdowns, Tyler Macon with two rushing touchdowns and DeAndre Lawrence with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with numbers for East St. Louis included Dominic Lovett with two receiving touchdowns and Keontez Lewis with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Rock Island were Ja'kye Hill and Perry Slater each with two receiving touchdowns.
East St. Louis (11-0) plays at home against Oak Lawn Richards on Friday.