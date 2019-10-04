DaMonta Witherspoon notched a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdowns to lead East St. Louis to a 43-21 win over visiting Edwardsville Friday.
East St. Louis also got points from Tyler Macon with a rushing touchdown and Dominic Lovett with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Edwardsville included Ryan Hampton with two rushing touchdowns and Mason Ahlers with a receiving touchdown.
East St. Louis (6-0) will be away at O'Fallon on Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. Edwardsville (4-2) plays at home against Belleville West on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.