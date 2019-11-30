East St. Louis waltzed over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 43-21 Saturday at Northern Illinois University.
Contributing for East St. Louis were Dominic Lovett with two receiving touchdowns, Tyler Macon, DaMonta Witherspoon each with a rushing touchdown, Keontez Lewis with a receiving touchdown and Derrion Perkins with a returning touchdown. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge got offensive contributions from Connor Lydon with a rushing touchdown, Blake Brown and Taidhgin Trost each with a receiving touchdown.