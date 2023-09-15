Edwardsville triumphed over O'Fallon 47-14 Friday at O'Fallon.
Adding offensive numbers for Edwardsville were Jake Curry with two rushing touchdowns, Joey DeMare with two receiving touchdowns, Gavin Yates with a rushing touchdown, Kellen Brnfre with a receiving touchdown and Jaydon Cole with a returning touchdown. O'Fallon got points from Damari Johnson with a rushing touchdown and Kortez Rupert with a receiving touchdown.
Edwardsville (4-0) plays at Belleville West on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. O'Fallon (2-2) goes on the road to play East St. Louis on Saturday, September 23 at 1 p.m.