Recap: Edwardsville waltzes over Belleville West

Edwardsville waltzed over Belleville West 42-21 Saturday at Belleville West.
Running played a key role in the win for Edwardsville. Leading rushers were Justin Johnson Jr. with three rushing touchdowns, Jordan Bush and Ryan Hampton each with a rushing touchdown.
Grant Matarelli also contributed for Edwardsville with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Belleville West included Javieon Wallace with a rushing touchdown, Baron Manning and Xavier Martin each with a receiving touchdown.
Edwardsville (3-1) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Friday at 7 p.m. Belleville West (0-4) will play at Alton on Friday at 7 p.m.