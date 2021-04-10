 Skip to main content
Recap: Edwardsville waltzes over Belleville West
Edwardsville waltzed over Belleville West 42-21 Saturday at Belleville West.

Running played a key role in the win for Edwardsville. Leading rushers were Justin Johnson Jr. with three rushing touchdowns, Jordan Bush and Ryan Hampton each with a rushing touchdown.

Grant Matarelli also contributed for Edwardsville with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Belleville West included Javieon Wallace with a rushing touchdown, Baron Manning and Xavier Martin each with a receiving touchdown.

Edwardsville (3-1) goes on the road to play O'Fallon on Friday at 7 p.m. Belleville West (0-4) will play at Alton on Friday at 7 p.m.

