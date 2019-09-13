Subscribe for 99¢

Effingham trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 34-28 victory over Jerseyville Friday at Jerseyville.

Contributing offensively for Effingham were Tristan Duncan with two receiving touchdowns, Logan Brown, Chase Woomer each with a rushing touchdown and Jett Gillum with a receiving touchdown. Jerseyville got points from Matthew Jackson, Brian McDonald, Carter Quinn each with a rushing touchdown and Zeke Waltz with a receiving touchdown.

Effingham (2-0) plays at home against Freeburg on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Jerseyville (1-2) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

