Recap: Eureka breezes by Lafayette
Recap: Eureka breezes by Lafayette

Eureka trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 35-14 victory over visiting Lafayette Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Eureka. Contributing to their ground game were Kevin Emmanuel and Rhemi Watson each with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen Brown also contributed for Eureka with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Lafayette were Baylor Adamovsky with a receiving touchdown and Tommy Hagan with a returning touchdown.

Eureka (3-1) plays at Parkway West on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Lafayette (1-3) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

