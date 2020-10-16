Recap: Eureka triumphs over Mehlville

Eureka upended Mehlville 54-17 Friday at Mehlville.
Eureka got offensive contributions from Andrew Xenakis with two receiving touchdowns, Kevin Emmanuel, Jaquari Parks each with a rushing touchdown, Tommie Davis, Clayton Giorgio each with a receiving touchdown, Kevion Pampkin and Carson Smith each with a returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Mehlville were Eric Ohmer with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown and Genti Dullovi with a field goal.
Eureka (2-1) will play at Kirkwood on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Mehlville (1-1) plays at home against Webster Groves on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
