 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Eureka triumphs over Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: Eureka triumphs over Mehlville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Eureka upended Mehlville 54-17 Friday at Mehlville.

Eureka got offensive contributions from Andrew Xenakis with two receiving touchdowns, Kevin Emmanuel, Jaquari Parks each with a rushing touchdown, Tommie Davis, Clayton Giorgio each with a receiving touchdown, Kevion Pampkin and Carson Smith each with a returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Mehlville were Eric Ohmer with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown and Genti Dullovi with a field goal.

Eureka (2-1) will play at Kirkwood on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Mehlville (1-1) plays at home against Webster Groves on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports