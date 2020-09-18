Recap: Farmington downs St. Dominic

Farmington slipped past St. Dominic 29-28 Friday at St. Dominic.
Running played a key role in the win for Farmington. Contributing to their ground game were Kaden Files with two rushing touchdowns, Braden Botkin and Brady Cook each with a rushing touchdown.
Leading the way offensively for St. Dominic were Jackson Overton with two rushing touchdowns, Tate Cross and Gabe Serri each with a receiving touchdown.
Farmington (4-0) hosts Cape Girardeau Central on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (3-1) hosts Fox on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
