 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Farmington downs St. Dominic
0 comments

Recap: Farmington downs St. Dominic

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Farmington slipped past St. Dominic 29-28 Friday at St. Dominic.

Running played a key role in the win for Farmington. Contributing to their ground game were Kaden Files with two rushing touchdowns, Braden Botkin and Brady Cook each with a rushing touchdown.

Leading the way offensively for St. Dominic were Jackson Overton with two rushing touchdowns, Tate Cross and Gabe Serri each with a receiving touchdown.

Farmington (4-0) hosts Cape Girardeau Central on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (3-1) hosts Fox on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports