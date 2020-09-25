 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus breezes by Hillsboro
Recap: Festus breezes by Hillsboro

Festus defeated visiting Hillsboro 41-26 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Festus. Key rushers included Landon Bradshaw and Cole Rickerman each with two rushing touchdowns.

Other players with numbers for Festus included Kaian Roberts-Day and Daylen Wagoner each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Hillsboro were Austin Romaine with three rushing touchdowns and Tyler Watson with a rushing touchdown.

Festus (5-0) plays at home against North County on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (2-3) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

