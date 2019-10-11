Collin Doyel notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Festus to a 35-32 win over visiting Pacific Friday.
Also contributing offensively for Festus were Jack Robinson and Dalten Yates each with a rushing touchdown. Pacific got offensive contributions from Colton Thompson with two rushing touchdowns, Grant Hall with two receiving touchdowns and Samuel Williams with a returning touchdown.
Festus (4-3) travels to Borgia on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Pacific (0-7) hosts Hermann on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.