Recap: Festus tops North County

Festus trailed by 14 after the first half but rallied for a 39-35 win over visiting North County Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Festus. Key receivers included Cole Wagner with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Cayse Martin, Kaian Roberts-Day and Daylen Wagoner each with a receiving touchdown.
Cayden Glaze also contributed for Festus with a rushing touchdown. North County got offensive contributions from Nolan Reed, Jobe Smith each with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown and Karter Kekec with a receiving touchdown.
Festus (6-0) plays at Pacific on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. North County (3-3) plays at home against Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
