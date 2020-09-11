 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Festus trounces Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: Festus trounces Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Festus trounced Windsor (Imperial) 49-13 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).

Running the ball was key for Festus. Contributing to their ground game were Austin Anderson with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, Collin Doyel, Cole Rickerman and Dalten Yates each with a rushing touchdown.

Kaian Roberts-Day also contributed for Festus with a receiving touchdown. Windsor (Imperial) got offensive contributions from Conner Begeman with a receiving touchdown and Colten Perdue with a returning touchdown.

Festus (3-0) plays at home against De Soto on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (1-2) hosts KC Northeast on Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports