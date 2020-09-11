Recap: Festus trounces Windsor (Imperial)

Festus trounced Windsor (Imperial) 49-13 Friday at Windsor (Imperial).
Running the ball was key for Festus. Contributing to their ground game were Austin Anderson with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, Collin Doyel, Cole Rickerman and Dalten Yates each with a rushing touchdown.
Kaian Roberts-Day also contributed for Festus with a receiving touchdown. Windsor (Imperial) got offensive contributions from Conner Begeman with a receiving touchdown and Colten Perdue with a returning touchdown.
Festus (3-0) plays at home against De Soto on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (1-2) hosts KC Northeast on Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m.
