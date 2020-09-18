 Skip to main content
Recap: Festus waltzes over De Soto
Festus breezed by visiting De Soto 36-13 Friday.

Festus breezed by visiting De Soto 36-13 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Festus. Key rushers included Austin Anderson with two rushing touchdowns, Cayden Glaze and Dalten Yates each with a rushing touchdown.

Daylen Wagoner also contributed for Festus with a receiving touchdown. De Soto got points from Levi Fischer and Brody Fischer each with a receiving touchdown.

Festus (4-0) visits Hillsboro on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. De Soto (0-4) hosts Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

Sports