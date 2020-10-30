 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East breezes by Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East breezes by Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt East defeated visiting Francis Howell North 51-34 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Fort Zumwalt East. Leading rushers were Elijah Johnson with four rushing touchdowns and Tyler Lindemann with two rushing touchdowns.

Other players with numbers for Fort Zumwalt East were Joshua Johnston with a receiving touchdown and Caleb Schneider with a field goal. Francis Howell North got offensive contributions from Ian Kelly with three receiving touchdowns and Scott Oelze with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt East (4-6) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

