Recap: Fort Zumwalt East slips past Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt East trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 27-26 win over Liberty (Wentzville) Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Rushing played a major role in victory for Fort Zumwalt East. Leading rushers were Joshua Johnston with two rushing touchdowns and Tyler Lindemann with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Key offensive contributors for Liberty (Wentzville) included Jordan Smith with two rushing touchdowns, Kadyn Orcutt with a rushing touchdown and David Richard with a receiving touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt East (2-5) plays at Washington on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-4) will be away at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
