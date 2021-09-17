 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East tops Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East tops Francis Howell North

Brennan Wilson scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Fort Zumwalt East to a 32-27 win over visiting Francis Howell North Friday.

Also contributing for Fort Zumwalt East were Tim Franklin with a rushing touchdown and James Williams with a returning touchdown. Francis Howell North got offensive contributions from Ian Kelly with three rushing touchdowns and Christopher Hall with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt East (1-3) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-3) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

