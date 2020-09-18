 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East tops Francis Howell North
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East tops Francis Howell North

Tyler Lindemann notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Fort Zumwalt East to a 27-14 victory over Francis Howell North Friday at Francis Howell North.

Austin Kuhlenberg also contributed for Fort Zumwalt East with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell North were Scott Oelze and Khaliq Thomas each with a rushing touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt East (1-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-4) will play at Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

