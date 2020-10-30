Recap: Fort Zumwalt East waltzes over Francis Howell North

Fort Zumwalt East breezed by visiting Francis Howell North 51-34 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Fort Zumwalt East. Contributing to their ground game were Elijah Johnson with four rushing touchdowns and Tyler Lindemann with two rushing touchdowns.
Also adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt East were Joshua Johnston with a receiving touchdown and Caleb Schneider with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell North were Ian Kelly with three receiving touchdowns and Scott Oelze with a receiving touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt East (4-6) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.
