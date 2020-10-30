 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt East waltzes over Francis Howell North
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt East waltzes over Francis Howell North

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Fort Zumwalt East breezed by visiting Francis Howell North 51-34 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Fort Zumwalt East. Contributing to their ground game were Elijah Johnson with four rushing touchdowns and Tyler Lindemann with two rushing touchdowns.

Also adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt East were Joshua Johnston with a receiving touchdown and Caleb Schneider with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell North were Ian Kelly with three receiving touchdowns and Scott Oelze with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt East (4-6) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports