Subscribe for 99¢

Fort Zumwalt North trailed by 14 after the first half but rallied for a 24-21 victory over Chaminade Friday at Chaminade.

Running played a key role in the win for Fort Zumwalt North. Key rushers included Izaiah Hartrup, Tyler Oakes and Cairo Payne each with a rushing touchdown.

Owen Sears also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a field goal. Contributing points for Chaminade were Amar Johnson with two rushing touchdowns and John Kuntz with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt North (12-0) hosts Carthage on Saturday, November 30 at 3 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.