Fort Zumwalt North trailed by 14 after the first half but rallied for a 24-21 victory over Chaminade Friday at Chaminade.
Running played a key role in the win for Fort Zumwalt North. Key rushers included Izaiah Hartrup, Tyler Oakes and Cairo Payne each with a rushing touchdown.
Owen Sears also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a field goal. Contributing points for Chaminade were Amar Johnson with two rushing touchdowns and John Kuntz with a receiving touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (12-0) hosts Carthage on Saturday, November 30 at 3 p.m.