Fort Zumwalt North trailed by 14 after the first half but rallied for a 24-21 victory over Chaminade Friday at Chaminade.

Running the ball was key for Fort Zumwalt North. Key rushers included Izaiah Hartrup, Tyler Oakes and Cairo Payne each with a rushing touchdown.

Owen Sears also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Chaminade were Amar Johnson with two rushing touchdowns and John Kuntz with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt North (12-0) will host Carthage on Saturday, November 30.

