Fort Zumwalt North triumphed over Fort Zumwalt East 64-26 Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Fort Zumwalt North. Key rushers included Izaiah Hartrup, Tyler Oakes each with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Cairo Payne and Kylen Watson each with a rushing touchdown.
Jalen Owens also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt East included Joshua Johnston with two rushing touchdowns, Elijah Johnson and Tyler Lindemann each with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (7-0) goes on the road to play Timberland on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-6) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.