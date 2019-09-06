Fort Zumwalt North trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 37-20 win over visiting Fort Zumwalt West Friday.
Fort Zumwalt North got offensive contributions from Cairo Payne with two rushing touchdowns, Izaiah Hartrup and Jack Newcomb each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Fort Zumwalt West were Matt Lange two field goals and Jake Murphy a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (2-0) will play at Parkway Central on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (1-1) will be away at Belleville West on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.