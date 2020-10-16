Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over Liberty (Wentzville)

Tyler Oakes scored a receiving touchdown and four rushing touchdowns to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 55-6 win over visiting Liberty (Wentzville) Friday.
Other players with points for Fort Zumwalt North included Bobby Merris with two receiving touchdowns and Connor O'Neal with a rushing touchdown. Noah Kuehner led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (7-1) hosts Marquette on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-5) will host Holt on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
