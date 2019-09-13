Fort Zumwalt North triumphed over Parkway Central 48-7 Friday at Parkway Central.
Contributing for Fort Zumwalt North were Tyler Oakes with a receiving touchdowntwo rushing touchdowns, Izaiah Hartrup with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown and Cameron Stoehner with a rushing touchdown. Cameron Roberts led the way for Parkway Central with a receiving touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (3-0) travels to Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (0-3) will play at Ladue on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.