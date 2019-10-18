Fort Zumwalt North toppled Timberland 42-0 Friday at Timberland.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Fort Zumwalt North. Key rushers included Cairo Payne with three rushing touchdowns and Izaiah Hartrup with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Oakes also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a receiving touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (8-0) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Timberland (2-6) will be away at Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.