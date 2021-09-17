 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North triumphs over Washington
Fort Zumwalt North toppled Washington 56-7 Friday at Washington.

Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt North were Chris Reckel with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, DJ Jones with two returning touchdowns, Jalen Lee, Zach McGee and Miles Weddington each with a receiving touchdown. Evan Gaither led the way for Washington with a rushing touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt North (1-3) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Washington (2-2) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

