Recap: Fort Zumwalt North trounces Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt North toppled Fort Zumwalt East 74-12 Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Running played a key role in the win for Fort Zumwalt North. Contributing to their ground game were Jalen Lee, DJ Jones, Chris Reckel each with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Parker Monnig and Tyler Oakes each with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.
Bobby Merris also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Fort Zumwalt East were Austin Kuhlenberg with a receiving touchdown and Landon Oxford with a returning touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (4-1) will host Francis Howell North on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-4) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
